KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 79.7 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 1.7 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 50.4 million having recovered from the virus.

As authorities warn of a spike in infections due to travel over the Christmas season, many countries are reimposing restrictions on movement and social gathering. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 87 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 12,684.

— Spain today registered its first four cases of a coronavirus variant believed to be particularly infectious that emerged in Britain.

— The European Union teed up a vaccine rollout today, even as countries in the bloc were forced back into lockdown by a new strain of the virus, believed to be more infectious, that has spread from Britain to France and Spain and even as far as Japan.

— The United States has so far recorded 330,279 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 190,488 deaths, India 147,343, Mexico 121,837, and Italy 71,359.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.