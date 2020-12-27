COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 80.2 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 1.7 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 50.5 million having recovered from the virus.
As authorities warn of a spike in infections due to travel over the Christmas season, many countries are reimposing restrictions on movement and social gathering. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.
— Jamaica recorded 39 new cases of the coronavirus and one virus-related death in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 12,723 and the death toll to 295.
— Bermuda yesterday recorded another COVID death, pushing the country’s death toll to 10 as health officials reported 20 new cases of the virus islandwide.
— Caribbean-born physicians and other medical practitioners are urging community members to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available as many in the global community, including the Caribbean community in New York, express fear, reluctance or hesitance about taking the vaccine.
— The chief executive for the British drugs group AstraZeneca said today that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by his company and the University of Oxford has achieved a "winning formula" for efficacy.
— The United States has so far recorded 331,916 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 190,795 deaths, India 147,622, Mexico 122,026, and Italy 71,620.
Read the full stories here:
Jamaica records 39 new cases COVID-19, one death
Bermuda's COVID-19 death toll rises to 10
Caribbean medical practitioners urge community to take COVID-19 vaccine
AstraZeneca COVID vaccine has 'winning formula' — CEO
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy