KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 80.2 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 1.7 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 50.5 million having recovered from the virus.

As authorities warn of a spike in infections due to travel over the Christmas season, many countries are reimposing restrictions on movement and social gathering. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 39 new cases of the coronavirus and one virus-related death in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 12,723 and the death toll to 295.

— Bermuda yesterday recorded another COVID death, pushing the country’s death toll to 10 as health officials reported 20 new cases of the virus islandwide.

— Caribbean-born physicians and other medical practitioners are urging community members to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available as many in the global community, including the Caribbean community in New York, express fear, reluctance or hesitance about taking the vaccine.

— The chief executive for the British drugs group AstraZeneca said today that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by his company and the University of Oxford has achieved a "winning formula" for efficacy.

— The United States has so far recorded 331,916 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 190,795 deaths, India 147,622, Mexico 122,026, and Italy 71,620.

