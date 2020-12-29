KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 81.5 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 1.7 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 51.2 million having recovered from the virus. As authorities warn of a spike in infections due to travel over the Christmas season, many countries are reimposing restrictions on movement and social gathering. Meanwhile, more than 40 countries have suspended travel from Britain in a bid to contain a fast-spreading new strain of the virus.

— Jamaica recorded 20 new cases of the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and no deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 12,752. The death toll stands at 298.

— In Barbados, the government announced today that the Royal Barbados Police Force and the Barbados Defence Force will be deployed in joint patrols to ensure that COVID-19 protocols are observed by both locals and visitors over the upcoming holiday weekend.

— In England, British officials are considering tougher coronavirus restrictions as the number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients surpasses the first peak of the outbreak in the spring.

— The US National Institutes of Health announced yesterday that clinical trials to determine the safety and efficacy of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate from American biotech company Novavax have begun in the United States and Mexico.

— Rights groups yesterday said measures imposed by governments to fight the COVID-19 pandemic have squeezed civil liberties worldwide, with authoritarian regimes seeking to exploit the restrictions as a way to shore up their sometimes shaky control on fast-changing societies.

— The United States has so far recorded 334,967 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 191,570 deaths, India 148,153, Mexico 122,855, and Italy 72,370.

