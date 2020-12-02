KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 63.8 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 1.4 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 40.6 million having recovered from the virus. As authorities warn of a spike in infections due to travel over the Christmas season, many countries are reimposing restrictions on movement and social gathering.

— Jamaica recorded 54 new cases of the coronavirus and no deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the country's total number of cases to 10,864. The death toll stands at 258.

— Guyana recorded 17 new COVID-19 cases from 259 tests, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 5,423.

— Belize has recorded one death and 111 positive new cases of the virus over the past 24 hours.

— An International Labour Organization report today revealed that as well as hitting global economic activity, the coronavirus has also dragged down wages after it estimated the pandemic had slashed trillions off global earnings.

— British officials authorised a COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use today, greenlighting the world's first shot against the virus that's backed by rigorous science and taking a major step toward eventually ending the pandemic.

— The United States has so far recorded 270,691 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 173,817, India 138,122, Mexico 106,765, and the United Kingdom 59,051.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.