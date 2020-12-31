KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 82.6 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 1.8 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 51.9 million having recovered from the virus. As authorities warn of a spike in infections due to travel over the Christmas season, many countries are reimposing restrictions on movement and social gathering. Meanwhile, more than 40 countries have suspended travel from Britain in a bid to contain a fast-spreading new strain of the virus.

— Jamaica recorded 34 new cases of the coronavirus over the last 24 hours and reported one coincidental death, pushing the total number of confirmed cases across the island to 12,827.

—The United States yesterday set a new daily record for fatalities from the virus, with more than 3,900 people dying of COVID-19, according to a count released by Johns Hopkins University.

— China has approved its first homegrown COVID-19 vaccine for general use, health regulators said today, marking the addition of another vaccine in the global fight against a virus that is surging back in many places as winter sets in.

— The world began ushering in the New Year today, with pandemic controls muting celebrations for billions of people eager to bid farewell to a virus-ridden 2020.

— The United States has so far recorded 342,414 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 193,875 deaths, India 148,738, Mexico 124,897, and Italy 73,604.

Read the full stories here:

34 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in last 24 hours

Increased testing needed as Africa sees rise in virus cases

China OKs 1st homegrown vaccine as COVID surges globally

World begins ushering in locked-down New Year

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.