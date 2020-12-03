KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 64.5 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 1.4 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 41 million having recovered from the virus. As authorities warn of a spike in infections due to travel over the Christmas season, many countries are reimposing restrictions on movement and social gathering.

— Jamaica recorded 47 new cases of the coronavirus and one death in the last 24 hours, bringing the country's total number of cases to 10,911. The death toll stands at 259.

— In the United States, the daily death toll topped 2,700, the highest since April, with the number of people hospitalised for the virus over 100,000 for the first time.

— IBM security researchers reported today that they detected a cyberespionage effort using targeted phishing emails to try to collect vital information on the World Health Organization's initiative for distributing COVID-19 vaccine to developing countries.

— United Nation Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned today that the world could be fighting the aftershocks of the COVID-19 pandemic for decades to come even if vaccines are quickly approved.

— The United States has so far recorded 273,847 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 174,515, India 138,648, Mexico 107,565, and the United Kingdom 59,699.

UN chief warns of long road ahead after vaccines

