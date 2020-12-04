COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 65.2 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 1.5 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 41.4 million having recovered from the virus. As authorities warn of a spike in infections due to travel over the Christmas season, many countries are reimposing restrictions on movement and social gathering.
— Jamaica recorded 76 new cases of the coronavirus and one death in the last 24 hours, bringing the country's total number of cases to 10,987 and the death toll to 260.
— The total cases of the novel coronavirus detected worldwide surpassed 65 million today.
— In the United States, more than 210,000 cases were recorded in 24 hours according to Johns Hopkins University, an all-time high for the country since the start of the pandemic.
— In Britain, the country’s medicines regulator insisted today its world-first approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine met all safety standards, after officials in Europe and the United States queried the rapid process.
— The United States has so far recorded 276,401 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 175,270, India 139,188, Mexico 108,173, and the United Kingdom 60,113.
