KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 67 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 1.5 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 42.6 million having recovered from the virus. As authorities warn of a spike in infections due to travel over the Christmas season, many countries are reimposing restrictions on movement and social gathering.

— Jamaica recorded 64 new cases of the coronavirus and 148 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the country's total number of cases to 11,184 and the total recoveries to 7,146. No deaths were reported for the period.

— Guyana today reported two new COVID-19 deaths, pushing the country’s death toll to 153.

— Trinidad and Tobago health authorities reported 18 new positive cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 6,767 with 708 being active ones.

— The Bahamas government yesterday said it will only allow the vaccine developed to treat the coronavirus to be used in the country, if it believes it is safe to do so.

— Britain today prepared to start its biggest ever immunisation campaign but health officials warned the drive to inoculate millions against COVID-19 would be a "marathon" stretching well into next year.

— The United States has so far recorded 282,324 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 176,941, India 140,573, Mexico 109,717, and the United Kingdom 61,245.

Read the full stories here:

64 people test positive for COVID-19

Belize, Guyana record COVID deaths

Bahamas will only allow COVID vaccine if it is safe

UK readies 'V-Day' COVID vaccination campaign

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.