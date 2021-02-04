KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 104 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.2 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 63.4 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 177 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 16,250.

— Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis today urged health staff to overcome their reported scepticism and accept coronavirus vaccinations.

— Health experts warned today of new coronavirus variants beginning to circulate in Italy, as authorities pinpointed an outbreak of a UK strain in a northern town.

— The Red Cross launched a plan today to help vaccinate 500 million people against COVID-19 in over 100 countries, warning that leaving out the world's poorest could seriously backfire.

— British scientists are starting a study today to find out if it's OK to mix and match COVID-19 vaccines.

— AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine does more than prevent people from falling seriously ill — it appears to reduce transmission of the virus and offers strong protection for three months on just a single dose, researchers said yesterday.

— Spain's health ministry says the nation has surpassed 60,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths, the fourth highest toll in Europe.

— The United States has so far recorded 450,805 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 227,563 deaths, Mexico 161,240, India 154,703, and the United Kingdom 109,335.

Read the full stories here:

177 new COVID cases

Greek PM urges hesitant health staff to vaccinate

Outbreak of UK virus variant detected in Italian town

Red Cross to help 500 million get COVID shots

Britain to test mixing and matching of COVID-19 vaccines

Study finds COVID-19 vaccine may reduce virus transmission

Spain surpasses 60,000 confirmed virus deaths