COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 106 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.3 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 65.2 million having recovered from the virus.
Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.
— Jamaica recorded 207 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday and three virus-related deaths bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 17,908 and the confirmed deaths to 362.
— Dominica's Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit yesterday emphasised that the donation of several batches of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine by the Government of India to Barbados and Dominica is the start of the region's fightback against the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.
— In England, Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son and heir Prince Charles, 72, who contracted COVID-19 last year, received a first vaccine dose today.
— Vaccine maker BioNTech today started production at its new facility in German town Marburg. The launch was fast-tracked by authorities and is expected to significantly boost the EU's vaccine supply.
— The United States has so far recorded 468,203 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 233,520 deaths, Mexico 168,432, India 155,252, and the United Kingdom 113,850.
Read more here:
Jamaica has another 200 COVID cases as three patients die
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy