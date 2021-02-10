KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 106 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.3 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 65.2 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 207 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday and three virus-related deaths bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 17,908 and the confirmed deaths to 362.

— Dominica's Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit yesterday emphasised that the donation of several batches of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine by the Government of India to Barbados and Dominica is the start of the region's fightback against the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

— In England, Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son and heir Prince Charles, 72, who contracted COVID-19 last year, received a first vaccine dose today.

— Vaccine maker BioNTech today started production at its new facility in German town Marburg. The launch was fast-tracked by authorities and is expected to significantly boost the EU's vaccine supply.

— The United States has so far recorded 468,203 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 233,520 deaths, Mexico 168,432, India 155,252, and the United Kingdom 113,850.

