KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 107 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.3 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 66.5 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 329 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday and one virus-related death bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 18,237 and the confirmed deaths to 363.

— Pan American Health Organization Director Dr Carissa Etienne said on Tuesday that the COVID-19 vaccines soon to be available from the COVAX Facility are still recommended for the region, despite new variants of the virus.

— FIFA president Gianni Infantino today said that virus restrictions could still be in place for next year's World Cup in Qatar but insisted stadiums would be full.

— The World Health Organization today warned of a "false sense of security" in Europe, saying most of the continent's nations were still vulnerable despite a fall in COVID cases.

— Africa's health watchdog said today that most African countries should still roll out the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID vaccine despite questions over its use against a variant that emerged in South Africa.

— The United States has so far recorded 471,575 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 234,850 deaths, Mexico 169,760, India 155,360, and the United Kingdom 114,851.

