KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 107 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.3 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 65.8 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 290 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday and five virus-related deaths bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 18,527 and the confirmed deaths to 368.

— The Pan American Health Organization, in s new epidemiological update on COVID-19 today, documented a 14 per cent increase in cases and a 14 per cent rise in deaths in the Americas, including the Caribbean, from January 15 to February 8.

— In the United States, President Joe Biden today signed deals to acquire 200 million more doses from Moderna and Pfizer saying the US is "on track" to vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of July.

— France today recommended that people who have already recovered from COVID-19 receive a single vaccine dose, becoming the first country to issue such advice.

— Australia’s second-largest city will begin its third lockdown today due to a rapidly spreading COVID-19 cluster centred on hotel quarantine.

— The United States has so far recorded 475,449 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 236,201 deaths, Mexico 171,234, India 155,360, and the United Kingdom 115,529.

