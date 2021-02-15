COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 108.7 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.4 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 66.5 million having recovered from the virus.
Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.
— Four more people have died from COVID-19 in Jamaica as the country recorded 270 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases to 19,305 and the death toll to 378.
— The UK government today introduced mandatory hotel quarantine rules for arrivals from dozens of countries deemed "high risk" for coronavirus variants, as it tries to stop new strains spreading.
— In the United States, the average daily new coronavirus cases dipped below 100,000 in recent days for the first time in months, but experts cautioned yesterday that infections remain high and precautions to slow the pandemic must remain in place.
— The United States has so far recorded 485,337 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 239,245 deaths, Mexico 174,207, India 155,732, and the United Kingdom 117,166.
270 more test positive for COVID-19, four patients die
UK rolls out hotel quarantine for 'high risk' country returnees
