KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 102 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.2 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 62.4 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 125 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths bringing the total number of cases to 15,778 and the death toll to 352.

— Barbados recorded its first double death from COVID-19 within a 24-hour period, pushing the island’s total number of deaths from the virus to 14.

— The World Health Organization today said it is time to start solving the mystery of Long COVID, an aspect of the pandemic blighting millions of lives.

— India today unveiled a massive spending plan with US$30.6 billion for health schemes including US$4.8 billion for the country's immunisation drive, with plans to vaccinate 300 million by July.

— The United States has so far recorded 441,331 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 224,504 deaths, Mexico 158,536, India 154,392, and the United Kingdom 106,158.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.