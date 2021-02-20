COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 110.7 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.4 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 67.8 million having recovered from the virus.
Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.
— Jamaica has recorded 343 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths bringing the total number of cases to 20,924 while the death toll stands at 391.
— In Britain, the government has announced a small step out of lockdown — allowing nursing home residents to have a single friend or family member visit them indoors.
— Britain circulated a draft resolution to the UN Security Council yesterday demanding that all warring parties immediately institute a “sustained humanitarian pause” to enable people in conflict areas to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
— More than 200 million coronavirus doses have been administered worldwide, according to an AFP tally today, although 45 per cent were in the wealthy G7 nations and 92 per cent in countries ranked high- or upper-middle income by the World Bank.
— Johnson & Johnson yesterday applied to the World Health Organization for emergency approval of its COVID-19 vaccines, which should help speed up its use in countries around the world.
— The United States has so far recorded 495,804 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 244,765 deaths, Mexico 178,965, India 156,212, and the United Kingdom 119,920.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
