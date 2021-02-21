KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 111 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.4 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 68 million having recovered from the virus.



Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica has recorded 458 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths bringing the total number of cases to 21,328 and the death toll to 396.

— The UK government today vowed to offer a first coronavirus vaccine dose to every adult by the end of July, as it readied to announce a gradual easing of its third lockdown in England.

— Canada today said it will provide mandatory swab tests at over a hundred land crossings on its border with the US from Monday, as concerns over the spread of new coronavirus variants grow.

— The head of the World Health Organization today appealed to Tanzania to take "robust action" against COVID-19 in the country, where the president has long played down the virus.

— Around 20,000 coronavirus vaccine doses from the United Arab Emirates arrived in Gaza today through its crossing with Egypt.

— The United States has so far recorded 497,648 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 245,977 deaths, Mexico 179,797, India 156,302, and the United Kingdom 120,365.

