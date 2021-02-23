KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 111.6 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.4 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 68.5 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica has recorded 147 new cases of COVID-19 and six virus related deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 21,826 and the death toll to 405.

— In the United States, an emotional President Joe Biden called the milestone of more than 500,000 US deaths from the virus "heartbreaking" and urged the country to unite against the pandemic.

— India's Serum Institute, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, today despatched its first batch of shots for the Covax programme to help poorer countries.

— The United States has so far recorded 500,313 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 247,143 deaths, Mexico 180,536, India 156,463, and the United Kingdom 120,757.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.