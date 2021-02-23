COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 111.6 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.4 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 68.5 million having recovered from the virus.
Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.
— Jamaica has recorded 147 new cases of COVID-19 and six virus related deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 21,826 and the death toll to 405.
— In the United States, an emotional President Joe Biden called the milestone of more than 500,000 US deaths from the virus "heartbreaking" and urged the country to unite against the pandemic.
— India's Serum Institute, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, today despatched its first batch of shots for the Covax programme to help poorer countries.
— The United States has so far recorded 500,313 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 247,143 deaths, Mexico 180,536, India 156,463, and the United Kingdom 120,757.
Read the full stories here:
147 new cases, six COVID-related deaths
India's Serum Institute despatches first Covax vaccines
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy