KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 112 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.4 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 67.8 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica has recorded 193 new cases of COVID-19 and one virus related death, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 22,019 and the death toll to 406.

— Pan American Health Organization Director Dr Carissa Etienne yesterday called on health ministers and officials in the Americas, including the Caribbean, to work toward eight goals in the digital transformation of public health, including achieving universal connectivity.

— An analysis by US regulators today revealed that Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine protects against COVID-19 which sets the stage for a final decision on a new and easier-to-use shot to help tame the pandemic.

— IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva today said the crisis caused by the pandemic is leaving many economies lagging behind, increasing the plight of the poor, a problem made worse by "uneven" access to vaccines.

— The United States has so far recorded 502,681 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 248,529 deaths, Mexico 181,809, India 156,567, and the United Kingdom 121,305.

