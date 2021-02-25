KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 112.5 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.4 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 69 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica has recorded 248 new cases of COVID-19 and four confirmed virus related deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 22,267 and the confirmed death toll to 410.

— Pan American Health Organization Director Dr Carissa Etienne yesterday described the Americas, which includes the Caribbean, as the “epicentre” of the COVID-19 pandemic, and called on the international community to make regional access to vaccines “a global priority”.

— A senior World Health Organization official today urged national authorities to make a priority of understanding the long-term consequences of coronavirus infections as some people show worrying symptoms months later.

— The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has proven 94 per cent effective in a study involving 1.2 million people in Israel, the first peer-reviewed real world research confirming the power of mass immunisation campaigns to bring the pandemic to a close.

— Pfizer and BioNTech also reported today that they are studying adding a third dose to their vaccine regime and testing a new version targeting the South African variant of the coronavirus.

— US biotech firm Moderna yesterday said that doses of its new COVID-19 vaccine candidate aimed at the South African coronavirus variant had been shipped to the US National Institutes of Health for testing.

— The United States has so far recorded 505,899 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 249,957 deaths, Mexico 182,815, India 156,705, and the United Kingdom 121,747.

