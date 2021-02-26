KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 112.9 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.5 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 69.2 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica has recorded 204 new cases of COVID-19 and three confirmed virus related deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 22,471 and the confirmed death toll to 413.

— Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced Thursday night that when a three-and-a-half-week lockdown ends on February 28, businesses will be allowed to reopen in phases, but a 7:00 pm to 6:00 am curfew will remain in place.

— Barbados also announced that a National Vaccine Fund will be launched soon to secure the next batch of COVID-19 vaccines for residents in the country where more than 29,000 people had already received the vaccine.

— The Caribbean Community yesterday said it is dissatisfied and deeply concerned about the inequitable access to vaccines for small developing states like those within the community.

— The US Food and Drug Administration says the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines can be kept in normal pharmaceutical freezers for up to two weeks. Up until now they were required to be kept at ultra-cold temperatures of around minus 70 degrees Celsius (minus 90 Fahrenheit), making distribution more difficult.

— The United States has so far recorded 508,314 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 251,498 deaths, Mexico 183,692, India 156,825, and the United Kingdom 122,070.

Read the full stories here:

Jamaica records 204 COVID cases, three deaths

Barbados PM announces phased reopening from March 1

Caricom concerned about inequitable access to vaccines for the region

