COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 113.3 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.5 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 69.5 million having recovered from the virus.
Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.
— Jamaica recorded 346 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional virus-related deaths yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 22,817 and the death toll to 417.
— South Africa today received its second consignment of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, the health minister said, as the continent's hardest-hit country scrambles to shore up its inoculation drive.
— The Pan American Health Organization says work is advanced on the development of a COVID-19 vaccine in Cuba.
— Brazilian cities and states have been imposing a new round of restrictions in a bid to contain a surge of COVID-19 cases threatening to overwhelm their already stretched hospitals.
— A US panel of independent experts voted unanimously yesterday in favour of recommending Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 shot for emergency approval, clearing the way for a third vaccine to soon begin shipping in the world's hardest hit country.
— Europe's medicines regulator yesterday provisionally approved use of US biotech firm Regeneron's COVID-19 therapy, saying it prevented patients from getting worse.
— The United States has so far recorded 510,467 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 252,835 deaths, Mexico 184,474, India 156,938, and the United Kingdom 122,415.
Read the full stories here:
Jamaica has 346 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths yesterday
South Africa receives second batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Work advances on COVID-19 vaccine in Cuba
Brazil states tighten COVID restrictions as virus rages
US expert panel recommends authorising J&J COVID vaccine
EU medicines regulator approves Regeneron virus therapy
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy