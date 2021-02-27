KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 113.3 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.5 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 69.5 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 346 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional virus-related deaths yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 22,817 and the death toll to 417.

— South Africa today received its second consignment of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, the health minister said, as the continent's hardest-hit country scrambles to shore up its inoculation drive.

— The Pan American Health Organization says work is advanced on the development of a COVID-19 vaccine in Cuba.

— Brazilian cities and states have been imposing a new round of restrictions in a bid to contain a surge of COVID-19 cases threatening to overwhelm their already stretched hospitals.

— A US panel of independent experts voted unanimously yesterday in favour of recommending Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 shot for emergency approval, clearing the way for a third vaccine to soon begin shipping in the world's hardest hit country.

— Europe's medicines regulator yesterday provisionally approved use of US biotech firm Regeneron's COVID-19 therapy, saying it prevented patients from getting worse.

— The United States has so far recorded 510,467 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 252,835 deaths, Mexico 184,474, India 156,938, and the United Kingdom 122,415.

