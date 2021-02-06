KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 105 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.2 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 64.1 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 328 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 16,841 while the death toll stood at 357.

— In Barbados, the COVID-19 pandemic is causing a deep recession but implementation of the Barbados Economic Recovery and Transformation programme remains strong and targets are still being met, an International Monetary Fund staff mission reported yesterday.

— Hawaii yesterday urged the public to avoid Super Bowl parties this weekend while announcing that a more transmissible variant of COVID-19 has been detected on Oahu.

— China's drug authorities have given "conditional" approval for a second COVID-19 vaccine, Sinovac's CoronaVac jab.

— The World Health Organization yesterday called on vaccine makers to dramatically boost production, as US president Joe Biden warned the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic was pushing the United States towards "breaking point".

— The United States has so far recorded 459,554 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 230,034 deaths, Mexico 164,290, India 154,918, and the United Kingdom 111,264.

