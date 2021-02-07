KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 105 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.3 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 64.4 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 244 new cases of COVID-19 and one virus-related death yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 17,085 and confirmed deaths to 358.

— In England, a British official says that the country is not considering issuing so-called “immunity passports” for those who have been given the coronavirus vaccine but they could ask their doctor for written proof of their vaccine status if they need to travel.

— Researchers say that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine fails to prevent mild and moderate cases of the South African coronavirus strain.

— At the same time, developers of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine say that they expect to have a modified jab to cope with the South Africa coronavirus variant by autumn.

— The United States has so far recorded 462,181 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 231,012 deaths, Mexico 165,786, India 154,996, and the United Kingdom 112,092.

Read the full stories here:

COVID tally passes 17,000 with 244 new cases

UK won't issue 'immunity' COVID-19 passports

AstraZeneca vaccine less effective against S African strain — study

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.

KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 105 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.3 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 64.4 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 244 new cases of COVID-19 and one virus-related death yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 17,085 and confirmed deaths to 358.

— In England, a British official says that the country is not considering issuing so-called “immunity passports” for those who have been given the coronavirus vaccine but they could ask their doctor for written proof of their vaccine status if they need to travel.

— Researchers say that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine fails to prevent mild and moderate cases of the South African coronavirus strain.

— At the same time, developers of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine say that they expect to have a modified jab to cope with the South Africa coronavirus variant by autumn.

— The United States has so far recorded 462,181 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 231,012 deaths, Mexico 165,786, India 154,996, and the United Kingdom 112,092.