COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 106 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.3 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 64.9 million having recovered from the virus.
Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.
— Jamaica recorded 403 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday and one virus-related death bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 17,701 and the confirmed deaths to 359.
— The International Monetary Fund today said that while Latin America and Caribbean economies managed to bounce back from COVID-19's initial economic devastation earlier in 2020, the pandemic's resurgence towards the end of the year threatens to thwart an uneven recovery and add to the steep social and human costs.
— Britain is expected to confirm today that travellers arriving in the country from abroad will have to take two coronavirus tests during quarantine.
— The World Health Organization said today that the coronavirus is unlikely to have leaked from a Chinese lab and is more likely to have jumped to humans from an animal, as an expert team from the organisation wrapped up a visit to explore the origins of the virus.
— The United States has so far recorded 465,083 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 232,170 deaths, Mexico 166,731, India 155,158, and the United Kingdom 112,798.
