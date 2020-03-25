KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 2.6 billion people —one third of humanity— are now under lockdown conditions in global efforts to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic which has infected 428,000 people and killed over 19,000. Over 109,000 people have recovered so far, mostly in China. Here's the latest on this global crisis:

— In Jamaica, the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus jumped to 25.

— A US Navy sailor became the first person to test positive for the coronavirus at the US base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The base said in a statement Tuesday that the unidentified sailor is isolated at home at the naval station along the southeastern coast of Cuba. The naval station has a population of about 6,000 people. That includes about 2,000 foreign laborers from Jamaica and the Philippines.

— The Government of Barbados received 35 Trinidad and Tobago nationals returning from England on Monday after they were left stranded with the closure of their country's borders.

— Britain yesterday ordered a three-week lockdown to tackle the spread of the coronavirus, shutting "non-essential" shops and services, and banning gatherings of more than two people.

— In the United States, the White House and Senate leaders of both parties announced a US$2 trillion virus rescue bill to rush sweeping aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.

— In the United Kingdom, Prince Charles, the eldest son and heir to Queen Elizabeth II, tested positive for the new coronavirus.

— Spain has now the world’s second highest tally of coronavirus deaths after a 738 spike was recorded today, the highest so far in one day. With 3,434, Spain surpassed China’s 3,285 and has more than half of Italy’s 6,820.

— Infections also rose today by 20 per cent from a day earlier to 47,610, Spain’s Ministry of Health announced. More than 5,000 people have recovered, the ministry said.

— India's billion-plus population went into a three-week lockdown today.

— Germany’s health minister said his country has about 1,000 COVID-19 patients in intensive care and its health system can cope with the numbers for now.

— Canada's House of Commons passed emergency legislation to free up $82 billion Canadian (US $57.7 billion) to help Canadians during the pandemic.

— Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the military to train to help handle the coronavirus outbreak.

