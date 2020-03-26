KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 2.6 billion people —one third of humanity— are now under lockdown conditions in global efforts to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic which has infected almost half a million people and killed over 22,000. Over 109,000 people have recovered so far, mostly in China. Here's the latest on this global crisis:

— In Jamaica, one more case of the novel coronavirus was confirmed yesterday, bringing to 26 the total number of confirmed cases. This includes 18 imported cases, seven import-related cases and one likely imported case which is being investigated. The Health Ministry also announced that the quarantine which was placed on the community of Seven Miles and Eight Miles, Bull Bay, in St Andrew, is to be lifted on Saturday, March 28.

— St Kitts and Nevis, the only Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country not to have recorded a case of the coronavirus since the outbreak in the Caribbean, yesterday announced its first two cases.

— The Trinidad and Tobago government yesterday confirmed the first death as a result of the coronavirus. The twin territories have recorded 60 confirmed cases of the virus.

— Grenada declared a limited state of emergency which should last for 21 days as the island seeks to reduce the impact of COVID-19.

— In Belize, health authorities warned against the use of the drugs Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine as possible treatment options for COVID-19, saying the drugs have been linked to electrocardiogram changes which can be detrimental.

— In China, huge crowds jammed trains and buses in Hubei province as people seized their first chance to travel after two months under lockdown at the epicentre of China's coronavirus outbreak.

— Germany, which has recorded 39,500 cases and 222 deaths, has increased its ability to test for the new coronavirus to 500,000 a week.

— In the United States, American deaths from the coronavirus pandemic topped 1,000, with at least 70,000 infected.

— Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, which is more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982.

— Spain was highlighted as the country in Europe where the coronavirus outbreak is expanding fastest, only second to the United States.

— Spain's Health Ministry reported 8,578 new infections and 655 deaths, bringing the total infections to 56,188 and more than 4,000 fatalities.

— Italy's initial steep rise in confirmed cases has started to level off more than two weeks into a nationwide lockdown as the country reported 5,210 new cases and 683 deaths.

