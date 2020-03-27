KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 2.6 billion people —one third of humanity— are now under lockdown conditions in global efforts to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic which has infected more than half a million people and killed over 22,000. Over 109,000 people have recovered so far, mostly in China. Here's the latest on this global crisis:

— In Jamaica, the total number of confirmed cases is 26. This includes 18 imported cases, seven import-related cases and one likely imported case which is being investigated.

— Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley yesterday announced a 10-hour curfew as Barbados recorded 24 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

— Puerto Rico reported its third COVID-19 death, and its first for a local resident.

— British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for the new coronavirus. Then Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he also tested positive for COVID-19.

— The United States now has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world, surpassing both China and Italy, according to data gathered both by Johns Hopkins University and The New York Times. The country has over 80,000 people who tested positive for COVID-19.

— Russia's coronavirus caseload surpassed 1,000 on Friday, reflecting growing infection rate in the country which for weeks has reported comparatively low numbers.

— The Russian government registered 196 new infections in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total to 1,036.

— A Serbian court sentenced a man to three years in jail for flouting self-isolation orders.

