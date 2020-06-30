KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 10.3 million, while 505,652 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 5.1 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks, some had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded two new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 698 as the country further relaxed measures and curfews.

— The World Bank approved a US$20 million grant for the Haiti COVID-19 Response and Resilience Development Policy Operation, which aims to increase Haiti's capacity to mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak and enhance resilience to natural hazards and health-related shocks.

— In the United Kingdom, stores closed their doors Tuesday and schools prepared to send children home in the English city of Leicester, where the British government imposed a local lockdown to contain a spike in coronavirus cases.

— The European Union announced today that it will reopen its borders to travellers from 14 countries, but most Americans have been refused entry for at least another two weeks due to soaring coronavirus infections in the US. Travellers from other big countries like Russia, Brazil and India will also miss out.

— The United States has so far recorded 126,141 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 58,314 deaths, Britain 43,575, Italy 34,744, and France 29,813.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

*Data mined from various sources around the world.