COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 89.5 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 1.9 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 55.2 million having recovered from the virus.
As authorities warn of a spike in infections due to travel over the Christmas season, many countries are reimposing restrictions on movement and social gathering.
Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.
— Jamaica recorded 93 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 13,548 and the death toll to 312.
— In The Bahamas, Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMilian yesterday said that a COVID-19 vaccination will be available in the country during the first quarter of this year.
— Britain today said it has helped raise US$1 billion (818 million euros) from global donors to help "vulnerable countries" access coronavirus vaccines, by match-funding contributions from other countries. The country said it has also committed £548 million to the COVAX Advance Market Commitment.
— Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip yesterday received COVID-19 vaccinations.
— Pope Francis yesterday urged people to get the vaccination, calling opposition to the jab "suicidal denial" and saying he will get inoculated next week.
— The United States has so far recorded 372,522 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 202,631 deaths, India 150,999, Mexico 133,204, and the United Kingdom 80,868.
Read the full stories here:
Jamaica records 93 new COVID-19 cases, one death
COVID-19 vaccination to be available in The Bahamas in first quarter of 2021
UK's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip given COVID-19 jab
Pope calls vaccine opposition 'suicidal denial'
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy