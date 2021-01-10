KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 89.5 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 1.9 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 55.2 million having recovered from the virus.

As authorities warn of a spike in infections due to travel over the Christmas season, many countries are reimposing restrictions on movement and social gathering.

Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 93 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 13,548 and the death toll to 312.

— In The Bahamas, Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMilian yesterday said that a COVID-19 vaccination will be available in the country during the first quarter of this year.

— Britain today said it has helped raise US$1 billion (818 million euros) from global donors to help "vulnerable countries" access coronavirus vaccines, by match-funding contributions from other countries. The country said it has also committed £548 million to the COVAX Advance Market Commitment.

— Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip yesterday received COVID-19 vaccinations.

— Pope Francis yesterday urged people to get the vaccination, calling opposition to the jab "suicidal denial" and saying he will get inoculated next week.

— The United States has so far recorded 372,522 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 202,631 deaths, India 150,999, Mexico 133,204, and the United Kingdom 80,868.

