KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 90.8 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 1.9 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 55.9 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have reimposed restrictions on movement and social gathering meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 123 new cases of COVID-19 and two new virus-related deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 13,760 and the death toll to 315.

— The European Medicines Agency said today that AstraZeneca and Oxford University have submitted an application for their COVID-19 vaccine to be licensed across the European Union.

— Chinese authorities today sealed off a city of almost five million people and imposed strict travel restrictions to quash virus clusters near Beijing.

— China reported today that World Health Organization experts will visit the city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected in late 2019, at the start of their investigation into the origins of the pandemic.

— The United States has so far recorded 376,283 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 203,580 deaths, India 151,327, Mexico 134,368, and the United Kingdom 81,960.

Read the full stories here:

Ja’s COVID cases climb by 123 as two patients die

EU regulator is considering Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

China places 5 million more under lockdown to stamp out virus cluster

China says WHO experts to visit Wuhan in virus origins probe

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.