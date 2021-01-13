COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 91.5 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 1.9 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 56.3 million having recovered from the virus.
Many countries have reimposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings; meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.
— Jamaica recorded 92 new cases of COVID-19 and two new virus-related deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 13,852 and the death toll to 317.
— In the United States, coronavirus deaths hit another one-day high at over 4,300, with the country's attention focused largely on the fallout from the deadly uprising at the Capitol.
— Britain will make appointments for coronavirus vaccinations available 24 hours-a-day "as soon as we can", Prime Minister Boris Johnson said today, reversing his opposition to the idea.
— The United Nations said today that the shift to home-working triggered by the coronavirus pandemic looks set to endure long-term, making it vital to protect employees' rights and avoid blurred lines between on-the-clock hours and personal time.
— The United States has so far recorded 380,821 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 204,690 deaths, India 151,569, Mexico 135,682, and the United Kingdom 83,203.
