KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 92.3 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 1.9 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 56.6 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have reimposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 63 new cases of COVID-19 and five new virus-related deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 13,915 and the death toll to 322.

— Healthcare workers who have recovered from COVID-19 are largely protected against falling ill again for at least five months, a British study has found, but researchers warned some people could still carry and transmit the virus.

— Africa should see the first COVID-19 vaccine doses in March from the global COVAX effort, aimed at helping lower-income countries obtain the shots.

— The World Health Organization's European branch today said 95 per cent of vaccine doses so far administered worldwide were limited to 10 countries and called for more equitable distribution.

— Global health experts gather today in a World Health Organization emergency committee session to tackle new strains of the coronavirus blamed for a fresh surge in infections.

— China today recorded its first COVID-19 death in eight months.

— In China, a global team of researchers arrived today in the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic was first detected to conduct a politically sensitive investigation into its origins amid uncertainty about whether Beijing might try to prevent embarrassing discoveries.

— Both Pope Francis and his predecessor, former pope Benedict XVI, have received their first jabs, with Italian media saying it was the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine.

— The United States has so far recorded 384,784 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 205,964 deaths, India 151,727, Mexico 136,917, and the United Kingdom 84,767.

