KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 93 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 1.9 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 56.9 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have reimposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 77 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 13,992 and the death toll to 323.

— The Caribbean Community has been offered access to approved COVID-19 vaccines from a shipment recently secured by the African Union.

— More than 30 million coronavirus cases have been officially recorded in Europe, according to official health statistics reported today.

— China reported today that it is now treating more than 1,000 people for COVID-19 as numbers of cases continue to surge in the country’s north.

— In France, government officials said today that Sanofi, the country’s biggest pharmaceutical company, could help produce foreign-developed COVID-19 vaccines pending the launch of its own vaccine, which will not be ready for months.

— The United States has so far recorded 388,705 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 207,095 deaths, India 151,918, Mexico 137,916, and the United Kingdom 86,015.

