KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 94.9 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over two million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 57.8 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have reimposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 113 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 14,274 and the death toll to 326.

— France and Britain today joined a growing list of nations starting mass vaccinations for the elderly with London extending its campaign to everyone over 70 and the French drive covering all people over 75.

— The World Health Organization warned today that the world is on the brink of a "catastrophic moral failure" if rich countries hog COVID-19 vaccine doses while the poorest suffer.

— More than 40 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been given around the world according to an AFP count today, with Israel topping the global table.

— The United States has so far recorded 397,600 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 209,847 deaths, India 152,419, Mexico 140,704, and the United Kingdom 89,261.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.