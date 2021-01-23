KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 98.1 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.1 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 59.6 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 114 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday and four new virus related deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 14,772 and the death toll to 336.

— Trinidad and Tobago Ministry of Health recently disclosed that the twin-island republic had recorded its first case of the UK variant of COVID-19.

— Martinique health authorities revealed yesterday that are investigating a case in which a returned national may have contracted a variant of COVID-19 overseas.

— The World Health Organization and pharmaceuticals giant Pfizer yesterday announced a deal for up to 40 million initial doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for poorer countries, through Covax global pool.

— The WHO also reported yesterday that it has no plans to change its guidance recommending fabric facemasks as new coronavirus variants spread, because the mutated strains are transmitted in the same way.

— British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said yesterday that the new strain of coronavirus identified in Britain could be not only more transmissible but also more deadly.

— Severe allergic reaction to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is "rare," US health authorities said yesterday, with only 10 cases arising from more than four million first doses.

— The United States has so far recorded 414,107 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 215,243 deaths, India 153,184, Mexico 147,614, and the United Kingdom 95,981.

