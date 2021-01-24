KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 98.6 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.1 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 59.6 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 107 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday and no new virus related deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 14,879 and leaving the death toll at 336.

— Barbados today said the island is now grappling with the community spread of COVID-19.

— Egypt today began its COVID-19 immunisation program, becoming one of the first countries in Africa to vaccinate its citizens, with a doctor and a nurse receiving the Chinese-made Sinopharm jab.

— In Zimbabwe, four Cabinet ministers have died of COVID-19, three within the past two weeks, highlighting a resurgence of the disease that is sweeping through this southern African country.

— France’s government revealed today that it may impose a third lockdown in the coming days if an existing 12-hour-a-day curfew doesn’t significantly slow virus infections.

— The United States has so far recorded 417,441 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 216,445 deaths, India 153,339, Mexico 149,084, and the United Kingdom 97,329.

Read the full stories here:

Jamaica records 107 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Barbados declares community spread of COVID-19

Egypt begins COVID-19 immunisation campaign with Chinese vaccine

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.