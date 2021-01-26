COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 99.6 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.1 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 60.4 million having recovered from the virus.
Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.
— Jamaica reported 141 new cases of the COVID-19 and one new virus-related death in the last 24 hours, pushing the total confirmed cases in the island to 15,153 and the total confirmed deaths to 339.
— Barbados yesterday recorded its 10th COVID-19 fatality since the first case of the highly contagious virus was diagnosed in the country in March 2020.
— In St Lucia, the Ministry of Health and Wellness confirmed five cases of the United Kingdom strain of COVID-19 in the island.
— In the United States, the first case of a coronavirus variant that recently emerged in Brazil was confirmed in the country yesterday.
— US President Joe Biden yesterday said the United States should be closing in on COVID herd immunity by summer, with mass vaccinations becoming available in the spring.
— The World Health Organization warned yesterday that the COVID-19 vaccine divide between rich and poor nations is worsening by the day, insisting the failure to distribute doses fairly could cost the global economy trillions of dollars.
— The United States has so far recorded 421,134 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 217,664 deaths, India 153,587, Mexico 150,273, and the United Kingdom 98,531.
