KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 100 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.1 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 60.9 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica reported 88 new cases of the COVID-19 and three virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total confirmed cases in the island to 15,241 and the total confirmed deaths to 342.

— Barbados yesterday confirmed three cases of the UK variant of the virus as Prime Minister Mia Mottley said the island will go back into lockdown for a two-week period that will include an 11-hour nightly curfew in an attempt to bring the COVID-19 outbreak under control.

— In the United Kingdom, COVID-19 deaths topped 100,000 yesterday, a year into Europe's deadliest outbreak.

— The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world yesterday passed 100 million since the start of the pandemic.

— The head of the EU's medicine regulator said yesterday that it is still not known whether people vaccinated against COVID-19 can still transmit the coronavirus.

— Spanish researchers said yesterday that changes to the tongue, the hands or the soles of the feet could give an early indication of COVID-19 infection.

— The United States has so far recorded 425,227 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 218,878 deaths, India 153,724, Mexico 152,016, and the United Kingdom 100,162.

