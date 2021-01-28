KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 100 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.1 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 61.2 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica reported 194 new cases of the COVID-19 and two related deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total confirmed cases in the island to 15,435 and the total confirmed deaths to 344.

— The Caribbean Public Health Agency today warned the region that it is crucial to properly and consistently employ and increase the public's adherence to COVID-19 control measures with the discovery and proliferation of multiple COVID-19 variants.

— In China, a team of experts from the World Health Organization today left quarantine in Wuhan to begin a heavily scrutinised probe into the origins of the pandemic, shortly after Washington urged a "robust and clear" investigation.

— Tokyo Olympics organisers today said they were encouraged by the support of IOC chief Thomas Bach and felt on "solid ground" to hold the virus-postponed event, despite growing debate over its feasibility.

— The World Health Organization's European branch today said it is too early to ease virus restrictions in Europe despite a drop in new cases in most countries.

— Pfizer and BioNTech said today that their vaccine appears to retain its effectiveness against coronavirus mutations in worrying new variants that have emerged recently in Britain and South Africa, the firms said Thursday.

— The United States has so far recorded 429,202 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 220,161 deaths, India 153,847, Mexico 153,639, and the United Kingdom 101,887.

