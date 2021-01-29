KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 101 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.1 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 61.5 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica reported 27 new cases of the COVID-19 and one related death in the last 24 hours, pushing the total confirmed cases in the island to 15,462 and the total confirmed deaths to 345.

— In China, experts from the World Health Organization today visited a Wuhan hospital as fieldwork begins in a closely watched probe that will take in a food market presumed to be "ground zero" of the pandemic.

— The EU's medicines regulator today said that based on the first data from its rollout, the Pfizer/BioNTech jab has no link to reported post-vaccination deaths and no new side effects.

— In Colombia, the closing of Panama's border due to COVID has stranded a thousand migrants — most from Haiti and Cuba — who had planned to sneak across on their way to the United States.

— The United States has so far recorded 433,206 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 221,547 deaths, Mexico 155,145, India 154,010, and the United Kingdom 103,126.

