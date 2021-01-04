COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 85 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 1.8 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 54.3 million having recovered from the virus.
As authorities warn of a spike in infections due to travel over the Christmas season, many countries are reimposing restrictions on movement and social gathering. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.
— Jamaica recorded 154 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, pushing the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 13,203.
— In the United Kingdom, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday warned the country to expect tougher restrictions to combat spiralling coronavirus cases, as a row flared over whether schools should reopen.
— In China, thousands of people lined up in Beijing today to receive a vaccine as the country raced to inoculate millions before the Chinese New Year mass travel season in February.
— An 82-year-old man from Oxford in Britain today became the first person in the world to receive AstraZeneca and Oxford University's new COVID jab outside a clinical trial. The shot is more than six times cheaper than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and can be stored in normal fridges.
— The United States has so far recorded 351,590 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 196,018 deaths, India 149,649, Mexico 127,213, and Italy 75,332.
