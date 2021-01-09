KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 88.8 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 1.9 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 55 million having recovered from the virus.

As authorities warn of a spike in infections due to travel over the Christmas season, many countries are reimposing restrictions on movement and social gathering.

Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 44 new cases of COVID-19 and four new virus-related deaths, bringing the death toll to 311 and the total number of confirmed cases to 13,455.

— Britain reported a record 1,325 coronavirus deaths over a 24-hour period, as a surge in cases piles pressure on overstretched health services, forcing London to declare a major incident.

— The United States yesterday hit a new record for coronavirus cases, notching nearly 290,000 in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 3,676 virus deaths on the same day.

— France is to extend its COVID-19 curfew to a further eight departments, Prime Minister Jean Castex said today, citing a "tough and necessary" response as some opposed the restrictions in several cities.

— Two Chinese cities south of Beijing further tighten virus restrictions today, issuing week-long stay-at-home orders to residents as authorities race to stamp out a resurgence in infections ahead of the Lunar New Year next month.

— Australia's third-largest city of Brisbane today started its first day of a snap lockdown, with officials elsewhere on high alert over the emergence of more contagious strains of COVID-19.

— The United States has so far recorded 368,932 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 201,460 deaths, India 150,798, Mexico 132,069, and the United Kingdom 79,833.

