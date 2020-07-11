KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide has surpassed 12.5 million, while 560,425 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 6.6 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks, some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica reported two new recoveries and no new COVID-19 cases yesterday. The island's accumulated cases remain at 753 while recoveries now stand at 605.

— In Panama, hospitals are on the brink of collapse as coronavirus cases spike in the Central American country worst hit by the pandemic, where doctors are already exhausted. Panama has gone from 200 cases a day to 1,100 over the last few weeks.

— Brazil recorded 45,000 new infections and 1,200 deaths yesterday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 1.8 million.

— In the United States, California, one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, will release up to 8,000 more prisoners to reduce the spread of the virus in its crowded jails. The inmates could be eligible for early release by the end of August, joining 10,000 prisoners already freed in similar initiatives since the start of the crisis.

— The United States has so far recorded 134,097 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 70,398 deaths, Britain 44,650, Italy 34,938, and Mexico 34,191.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.