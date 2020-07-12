KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide has surpassed 12.7 million, while 565,363 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 6.7 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks, some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded five new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional recoveries yesterday. The total number of confirmed cases are now up to 758 while recoveries have moved to 615.

— In the United States, Texas state officials reported a record 10,351 new confirmed cases yesterday which brought the state's total COVID-19 cases to just over a quarter-million since the start of tracking in early March.

— South Africa reported another 13,497 confirmed coronavirus cases pushing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to a total of 264,184 including 3,971 deaths.

— India’s coronavirus caseload is nearing 850,000 with a record surge of 28,637 yesterday. The country also reported another 551 virus deaths for a total of 22,674.

— The United States has so far recorded 134,815 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 71,469 deaths, Britain 44,798, Italy 34,945, and Mexico 34,730.

