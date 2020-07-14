KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide has surpassed 12.9 million, while 573,091 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 6.9 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks, some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded one new COVID-19 case yesterday, and eight additional recoveries. The total number of confirmed cases remains 759 while recoveries have moved to 628.

— The New York-based West Indian American Day Carnival Association (WIADCA) announced the cancellation of the annual carnival parade on Brooklyn's Eastern Parkway this year amid concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

— In the United Kingdom, the government said facemasks will be compulsory in shops and supermarkets from July 24. People who fail to cover their face risk a fine of up to £100 (US$123) with enforcement to be carried out by the police.

— The World Health Organization warned yesterday that too many countries were bungling their response to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning there could be no return to normality any time soon.

— Activists warned today that without stronger attempts to hold political, pharmaceutical and health leaders accountable, COVID-19 vaccines will be hoarded by rich countries in an unseemly race to inoculate their populations first. This follows a recent uproar over the United States purchasing a large amount of a new COVID-19 drug.

— In India, the local government said the northern Indian state of Bihar, which has a population of around 125 million people, will go into lockdown on Thursday for 15 days.

— The United States has so far recorded 135,615 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 72,833 deaths; Britain 44,830; Mexico 35,491; and Italy 34,967.

