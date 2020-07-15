KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide has surpassed 12.9 million, while 578,746 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 6.9 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks, some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded three new COVID-19 cases yesterday, and 15 additional recoveries. The total number of confirmed cases remains 762 while recoveries have moved to 643.

— The United States recorded 63,262 new coronavirus infections yesterday and claimed 850 new victims, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

— The US biotech firm Moderna said yesterday it will enter the final stage of its human trials for its COVID-19 vaccine on July 27, after promising early results were published in a journal. The study should run until October 2022 but preliminary results should be available long before then.

— In Hong Kong, bars, gyms, and beauty salons close again as a ban on gatherings with more than four people comes into force. In addition, the government now requires passengers on public transport to wear masks or risk a fine.

— Tokyo is now on its highest coronavirus alert level after a spike in new cases.

— The United States has so far recorded 136,466 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 74,133 deaths; Britain 44,968; Mexico 36,327; and Italy 34,984.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

