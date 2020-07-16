KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide has surpassed 13.5 million, while 584,355 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 7.4 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks, some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded one new COVID-19 case yesterday — an eight-month-old baby who arrived on a flight from the United States. The total number of confirmed cases remains 763 while recoveries have moved to 647 after four additional recoveries.

— Latin America topped 150,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic yesterday, almost half of which have been recorded in Brazil.

— The United States recorded 67,632 new coronavirus infections yesterday, a new daily record, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

— Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro announced yesterday that he still has the coronavirus, after undergoing a new test the day before. The president said he is not experiencing symptoms and that his use of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine is working.

— In India, more than 125 million people in Bihar are now under a new lockdown to last 15 days. All schools, clubs, temples and non-essential businesses are ordered to close, but construction and agricultural activity are allowed to continue. Public transport has also been shut down, though private vehicles are permitted to operate.

— The United States has so far recorded 137,419 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 75,366 deaths; Britain 45,053; Mexico 36,906; and Italy 34,997.

