KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide has surpassed 13.8 million, while 590,132 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 7.5 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks, some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded two new COVID-19 cases yesterday and 28 new virus recoveries. The total number of confirmed cases remains 765 while recoveries have moved to 675 after four additional recoveries.

— The United States recorded 68,428 new coronavirus infections yesterday, a new daily record, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. The death toll also climbed by 974 people.

— In Spain, the regional government in Barcelona urged residents to stay home after a rise in virus cases. The government also ordered the closure of cinemas, theatres and nightclubs and banned gatherings of more than 10 people.

— The United Nations asked for an extra $3.6 billion for its Global Humanitarian Response Plan to battle the pandemic, warning developed countries of the "price of inaction" if poorer nations do not receive help.

— The US, Britain and Canada accused Russia Russia of trying to steal coronavirus vaccine research from labs in their countries. The countries said a hacking group called APT29 is "almost certainly" linked to Russian intelligence.

— India on Friday became the third country to record one million cases, joining Brazil and the United States.

— The United States has so far recorded 138,360 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 76,688 deaths; Britain 45,119; Mexico 37,574; and Italy 35,017.

Read the full stories here:

2 new COVID-19 cases, 28 recoveries

US notches record 68,428 new virus cases in 24 hours— Johns Hopkins

UK, US and Canada accuse Russia of vaccine research hacking

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world