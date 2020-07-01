KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 10.5 million, while 511,312 people across 196 countries and territories have died, and over 5.3 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks, some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded four new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 702. Recoveries remained at 553.

— The United States recorded 1,199 fatalities of COVID-19 yesterday, as the country's death toll began to climb again, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally. The country also registered a record 42,528 new cases.

— The number of COVID-19 cases exploded in one of California's oldest prisons, San Quentin, as more than 1,000 inmates tested positive for the virus.

— In the United Kingdom, hospitality and travel companies in Britain have announced thousands more job cuts as the longer term consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic take hold, choosing to slim down for survival rather than await potential government handouts.

— The United States has so far recorded 127,425 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 59,594 deaths, Britain 43,730, Italy 34,767, and France 29,843.

