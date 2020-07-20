KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 14.5 million, while 606,605 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 7.9 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica reported 16 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the country's overall total to 790.

— The Bahamas government today announced a series of new measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 after it said reopening its borders on July 1 has led to a deterioration of its health situation. As of Wednesday, international commercial flights and commercial vessels carrying passengers will not be permitted to enter the country’s borders, except for those from Canada, the United Kingdom, and the European Union.

— The United States yesterday recorded 63,872 new coronavirus cases and 514 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

— Two COVID-19 vaccine candidates have been proven safe for humans and produced strong immune reactions among patients involved in two separate clinical trials, doctors said today.

— The United States has so far recorded 140,534 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 79,488 deaths, Britain 45,300, Mexico 39,184, and Italy 35,045.

